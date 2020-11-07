Clarence "Pete" Emmett Stokley
West Des Moines - Clarence "Pete" Emmett Stokley passed away November 6, 2020. He was born in Silas, AL to Beulah (Cooper) and Emory Stokley. Pete was a simple man who loved his family deeply and was their rock.
He is greatly missed by his wife, Sandy Stokley; his children, James, Rodney (Tena), Shannon (Beverly), Richard (Michelle) and Mistie Stokley; his siblings, Patricia Weeks, James (Margie) Stokley, Roy, Bruce and John Hutchison; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Ruth Lane; brother-in-law, Dave Lane; and sister-in-law, Sue (Jim) Miranda.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Tina; sisters, Ophelia and Lois; brother, Emory; and his father-in-law, Carl Lane.
A memorial service will be held at a later time in the Spring. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
