Clarence L. Walker Sr.Des Moines - Clarence L. Walker, Sr., 76, passed away at his home on August 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com