Clarence Madison "Skip" Kading
Clarence "Skip" Madison Kading

McDonough, GA - Clarence "Skip" Madison Kading, age 77 of McDonough, GA, beloved husband of Linda C. Kading for over 45 years, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Loving father of daughter, Angela Clark (Andrew), sons: James L. Jones, Jr., Jonesboro, GA, Kevin Jones, McDonough, GA. He is also survived by grandchildren: Marilyn Rush, Mackenzie and Wesley Clark, brother, Robert Kading (Linda) of Des Moines, IA , five nieces and a nephew in Des Moines, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elinor Kading.

Skip was employed with General Motors, and worked for over 25 years with Lockheed Martin. While serving in the U.S. Marines, he was a guidon bearer and received an honorable discharge.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in intervals at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281, where funeral service will immediately follow in our chapel with limited seating. Funeral service will be streamed LIVE via www.facebook.com/HAWFairview




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
