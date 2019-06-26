|
|
Clareve R. Wolfkill
Altoona - Clareve Rae Wolfkill, age 74, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Altoona.
Clareve was born December 3, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to Francis and Hazel (Tuller) Smith. She married Ray Wolfkill on April 29, 1960. She enjoyed fishing, crosswords, a good glass of wine, bowling, and Prairie Meadows, from where she retired. She was a member of the Tops Club.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; children, Janet Carlson, Brian Wolfkill (Val), Sue Middleton, and Kassy Wolfkill; grandchildren, Emily Ellis, Zachery Wolfkill, Jacob Carlson, and Avery Wolfkill; great-grandchildren, Jericho Carlson, Gabriel Carlson, and Hazel Brown; brothers, Danny Smith and Jim "Bo" Smith; and many other extended family and friends.
Clareve was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Marie Smith and Francis "Hanny" Smith.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019