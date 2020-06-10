Clarine M. Killam
Des Moines - Clarine M. Killam, 96, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at McLaren's Chapel with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at McLaren's Chapel.
Clarine was born on April 22, 1924, in Victor, Iowa, to George and Edith Cheney Stoker. She married her husband Edward in July 1949 and retired from Farmland Insurance Company in Des Moines in 1987. Together they lived in Des Moines, with their retirement winters spent in Arizona. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her family and grand and great-grandchildren.
Clarine is survived by her daughter, Jan (George) of Des Moines; sons, Gary (Ronda) Killam of Glendale, Arizona, and Tom Killam of Chicago; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Eric, Amy (Tristan), Kirstin, Katherine; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Reese, Tristan Jr., Adisyn, Nora, Everly, Kinnick, and Jude; four brothers and three sisters; many nieces and nephews; and honorary grand-dog Dugan.
Clarine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the Greater Iowa Chapter-Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/iowa). To leave condolences for the family and view the Facebook Livestream of Clarine's service, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.