Clarine M. Killam
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarine M. Killam

Des Moines - Clarine M. Killam, 96, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at McLaren's Chapel with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at McLaren's Chapel.

Clarine was born on April 22, 1924, in Victor, Iowa, to George and Edith Cheney Stoker. She married her husband Edward in July 1949 and retired from Farmland Insurance Company in Des Moines in 1987. Together they lived in Des Moines, with their retirement winters spent in Arizona. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her family and grand and great-grandchildren.

Clarine is survived by her daughter, Jan (George) of Des Moines; sons, Gary (Ronda) Killam of Glendale, Arizona, and Tom Killam of Chicago; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Eric, Amy (Tristan), Kirstin, Katherine; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Reese, Tristan Jr., Adisyn, Nora, Everly, Kinnick, and Jude; four brothers and three sisters; many nieces and nephews; and honorary grand-dog Dugan.

Clarine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the Greater Iowa Chapter-Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/iowa). To leave condolences for the family and view the Facebook Livestream of Clarine's service, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved