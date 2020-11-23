1/
Clark Albert Lane Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark Albert Lane Jr.

Humboldt - Clark Albert Lane Jr., 83, of Humboldt passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Humboldt South Care Center.

Clark is survived by his three children Deborah (Dr. James) Loux, C.A. (Tracy) Lane and Bill Lane; four grandchildren Sarah Loux, Megan Loux, Ryan Lane, and Emma Lane. He is also survived by sister-in-law Kay Glessner, niece Ann Glessner, niece Holly Glessner and her husband Rich Kenyon.

A memorial service will be planned for summer 2021. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Humboldt. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Family Fund at New Hope Village, PO Box 887, Carroll, IA 51401-0887; Camp Courageous, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA, 52310; or the Congregational United Church of Christ, 111 North Taft Street, Humboldt, IA, 50548.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home
612 2nd Ave S
Humboldt, IA 50548
515-332-1321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved