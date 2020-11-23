Clark Albert Lane Jr.



Humboldt - Clark Albert Lane Jr., 83, of Humboldt passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Humboldt South Care Center.



Clark is survived by his three children Deborah (Dr. James) Loux, C.A. (Tracy) Lane and Bill Lane; four grandchildren Sarah Loux, Megan Loux, Ryan Lane, and Emma Lane. He is also survived by sister-in-law Kay Glessner, niece Ann Glessner, niece Holly Glessner and her husband Rich Kenyon.



A memorial service will be planned for summer 2021. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Humboldt. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Family Fund at New Hope Village, PO Box 887, Carroll, IA 51401-0887; Camp Courageous, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA, 52310; or the Congregational United Church of Christ, 111 North Taft Street, Humboldt, IA, 50548.









