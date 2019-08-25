|
|
Clark Borland
Des Moines - Clark Borland died on August 23, 2019 at the age of 83. He had lived in the Des Moines area for the last 50 years.
There will be no funeral services. Clark will be cremated and the cremains will be interred at the Linwood Cemetery, Boone, IA.
A Photography Scholarship through Octagon Center for the Arts in Ames, IA is being established in Clark's name. Contributions may be directed to his nephew, Gary Luppen 1810 5th Street, Nevada, IA 50201.
To all those he knew he wishes a fond farewell.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019