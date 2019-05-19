|
|
Clarris Mae Brandt
Des Moines - Clarris Mae Brandt, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Valley View Village. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service.
Clarris was born November 9, 1922 in Carroll, Iowa to George and Maria (Petersen) Schroeder. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1944 as a Registered Nurse. Her entire career was devoted to nursing at the Des Moines VA, Carroll County Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and the Polk County Juvenile Home.
She married Floyd Brandt on November 24, 1946 in Manning Iowa eventually moving to Des Moines in 1959. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and Phi Tau Omega Sorority. She was a Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
Clarris is survived by her daughter, Sally (Jim) Lutz; son, Craig (Cathy) Brandt; grandchildren, Meredith (Jesse) Cabarrus, E. Craig (Elizabeth) Lutz, Eric (Nina Lu) Brandt, and Emily Brandt; and great grandchildren, Julian and Sebastian Cabarrus, and Mae and Boen Lutz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Brandt.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Valley View Village or Blank Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.Hamiltons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019