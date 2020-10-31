1/1
Claude "Jr" Brummett
Claude "JR" Brummett

Monroe - Claude "JR" Brummett passed away on October 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospice Johnston, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one hour before services at Sunset Memorial Garden,7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA. 50321. Internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Des Moines, IA.

Memorials may be given to Monroe Fire and Rescue, Monroe United Methodist Church or Monroe Library.

Jr. is survived by his wife Melba, daughters Kathy (Ivyl) Ransom of Truro, Lynn (Paul) Pendroy and Jeri Korte of Monroe, Iowa many grandchildren: and great-grandchildren.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Brooks South Town Chapel And Sunset Memorial Gardens
NOV
3
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Brooks South Town Chapel And Sunset Memorial Gardens
