Claude Williams Jr.
Indianola - Funeral Services for Claude John Williams Jr., 80, of Indianola, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Des Moines will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Indianola, IA.
He is survived by his children, Justin (Bethany) Williams, Adam (Portia) Williams, Brennan (Laura) Williams, Pam Schmidt, Theresa (Andre Renaud) Schmidt; eight grandchildren; brother, Danny Williams; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen; son, Jeffrey Joseph Schmidt; parents, Claude Sr. and Edna Calvin.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home where family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Claude's name to the or Suncrest Hospice. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020