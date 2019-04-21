|
Claudia Brollier
Windsor Heights - Claudia Ann Brollier, 82, of Windsor Heights, Iowa, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 14, 2019.
Claudia was born in Waterloo, IA August 16, 1936, the daughter of Clifford and Delorous Williams.
Claudia graduated from Waterloo West High School 1954, her caring nature led her into a career in nursing, graduating from Mercy School of Nursing in 1978. Claudia worked at the Waterloo Daily Courier and was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community College for 19 years. She volunteered for the Windsor Heights Fire Department for 10 years and Living History Farms. Claudia was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Claudia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time at the family summer home on Lake Delhi. She was an avid collector of antiques, loved to tell stories of the past and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Claudia will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Claudia will be remembered by her loving husband of 54 years Dudley; daughters, Teri Davis (Kevin) and Nicole DiTomaso (Michael); sons, Ted Davis (Jolene) and Andrew Brollier (Yang); grandchildren, Ben and Josh Fredregill (Jilna), Sean (Korry), Brian (Stephanie) and Kyle Davis, Cristian, Carter and William Brollier and Joseph, Anna, Trinity and Anthony DiTomaso; great grandchildren, Ashton, Keagan, Sullivan, Ariel, Isaac and Nolan.
A celebration of Claudia's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., April 26, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, West Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in name of Claudia Brollier may be made to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, Des Moines, Iowa. The family wishes to thank Dr. Elg and staff Kathy and Darla. A special thank you to Melissa Buchanon, Cassidy McNichols, and Tycena Corea for providing compassionate care and comfort to our mother Claudia. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019