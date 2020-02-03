Services
Claudia L. Mann

Claudia L. Mann Obituary
Claudia L. Mann

Des Moines, IA - Claudia Lee Mann, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Berean Church, 5299 E University Avenue, Pleasant Hill. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni, Iowa after services. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
