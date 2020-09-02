Clayton Carter Lloyd



Johnston - Clayton Carter Lloyd passed away on August 30, 2020, due to injuries sustained from a tragic accident. He was born to Paul and Linnea Lloyd on October 8, 2017.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation one hour prior to service time from 1-2 p.m. Services will be live streamed for guests unable to attend. A link will be available below his obituary on Hamilton's website in the coming days.









