Clayton Milford Lyon
Cedar Falls - Clayton Milford Lyon, 95, passed away on December 5th, 2019, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Clayton was born on August 24th, 1924, in Waterloo, Iowa. His mother and father were Maybel (Robertson) Lyon and Clifton Milord Lyon, respectively. His siblings included a sister Maybeth (Lyon) Dickinson and a brother James Lyon, both deceased.
Clayton graduated from East High, Waterloo, Iowa in 1942. Subsequently, He served in the Army Air Corps - Air force from February 1, 1943 to November 15, 1945 as a Lt. Airplane Commander. He served with the 15th Air Force, Italy where he completed 15 missions in a B-24 bomber.
After returning from the war, Clayton attended Iowa St. Teachers College in Cedar Falls (now UNI). There he met Betty J. Wagoner, and they were married in Waterloo, Iowa on July 9th, 1949. The couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where they resided for over 40 years. During that time, Clayton worked for Western Adjustment and Inspection Co., and eventually retired from Hawkeye Security in 1986 with a title of Asst. VP Claims Superintendent.
Clayton and Betty adopted a baby girl, Sally, born October 2,1962. After College, Sally married Scott Johnson and moved to Houston, Texas in 1986, where they had 2 boys, Ross Johnson (born in 1992) and Ryan Johnson (born in 1994). Clayton and Betty, both being retired, moved to Houston, Texas in 1993 to be close to their only child and grandchildren. Betty passed away in Houston, Texas on January 9th, 2004 where she lays at rest in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Clayton reconnected with Virginia Manning on one of his trips to Waterloo, Iowa. They were married in Waterloo, Iowa on July 4th, 2007, where they took up permanent residence. By way of his second marriage, Clayton inherited 5 step children - Bob Manning (wife Kim), Mary (Manning) Shelkton, now deceased, (husband Frank), Marti (Manning) Arranger (husband David), Maggie (Manning) Schumacher (husband Mark), and Mark Manning (wife Deanna), many step grandchildren, and Julie Manning step daughter in law.
Virginia, Clayton's second wife, passed away in Waterloo, Iowa on November 28th, 2008. Clayton continued to reside in Cedar Falls/Waterloo until his passing.
Clayton was a religious man, a conservative patriot, a sports fan - especially high school and college football, an avid bridge player, and loved all things about Iowa. He faithfully cared for each wife, his brother, and sister until each passed away. He was a strong man who lived independently until the day he died.
Clayton Lyon's Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Location Mallard Point - 2603 Orchard Dr., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, and includes a Prayer Service hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm. The service is hosted by the Manning Family, as Sally and her husband have returned to Houston with Clayton's remains, where he will be laid to rest beside Betty in a private family ceremony.
Special thanks to the Manning family for being so kind to my father all these years. I know he enjoyed being part of your family. I love you Dad, and I will miss you with all my heart.
Rest in peace
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019