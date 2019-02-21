Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Mudge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Mudge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clayton Mudge Obituary
Clayton Mudge

Des Moines (formerly Norwalk) - Clayton Mudge, age 42 of Norwalk, passed away on February 18, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A visitation and reception will follow with family until 5 p.m.

He is survived by his son, Owen; his parents, Dennis and Elaine; sister, Cassandra (Mike) Ackerson and their children, Autumn and Phoenix; and grandmother, Kathleen Mudge.

For a full obituary, to order flowers and send a condolence, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries