Clayton Mudge
Des Moines (formerly Norwalk) - Clayton Mudge, age 42 of Norwalk, passed away on February 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A visitation and reception will follow with family until 5 p.m.
He is survived by his son, Owen; his parents, Dennis and Elaine; sister, Cassandra (Mike) Ackerson and their children, Autumn and Phoenix; and grandmother, Kathleen Mudge.
For a full obituary, to order flowers and send a condolence, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019