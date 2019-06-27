|
Cleo A. Scheidel
West Des Moines - Cleo A. Scheidel, 67, of West Des Moines passed away on Saturday, June 22, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on June 29 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, of which she was a member. The visitation will begin at 8:30 am at the church. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 pm at Tavern Pizza & Pasta Grill, 1755 50th St., West Des Moines.
Cleo was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 23, 1952, to Benedict (Buddy) and Luella (Meyer) TeKippe. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the class of 1970.
Cleo married John Scheidel on August 26, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville, Iowa. To this union, daughters Karla and Lisa were born. She lived in the Champaign, Illinois area from 1971-2001, and in the West Des Moines, Iowa area since.
Cleo worked in the medical field in cardiovascular testing until she retired in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, playing games, and spending time with family and friends. Attending her grandchildren's activities was a favorite pastime.
Cleo is survived by daughters, Karla (Brian) Gundersen and Lisa (Josh) Huls; grandchildren Cameron Wright and Alexis Huls; siblings Ken (Marlene) TeKippe, Lenny (Nancy) TeKippe, Julia (Tal) Slaydon, Anita Collins, Mae (Emory) Franklin and Ron (Frosty) TeKippe; and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, John Scheidel; parents, Buddy and Luella TeKippe; and brother-in-law, Rick Collins.
In lieu of flowers, Cleo's wish was for memorials to be directed to the family for donation to their choice of dog rescues. Cards of condolences may be offered to the family by sending them to: Westover Funeral Home c/o The Cleo Scheidel Family; 6337 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50322.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 27 to June 28, 2019