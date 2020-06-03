Cleo "Bobbie" Sondra Fuqua
West Des Moines - Cleo "Bobbie" Sondra Fuqua was called home by her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020. She was born January 6, 1940, in Topeka, KS to Cleo and Florene (Gilmer) Fuqua.
Cleo is survived by her sister Jolene (Jack) Gordon, brother Chris Fuqua, nephew Shawn Christensen, and many other nephews, nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Florene, a sister Kathryn (Wayne) Abuhl, and sister Maxine Christensen.
Cleo was the oldest of 5 children. Even though born with a mental challenge, she was always ready to help, play, work and participate in all things with her family and friends. She was an encouragement of strength and grace to many. She saw no distinctions of persons being kind and considerate to all. While later in life she lived in a group home, she liked to bowl and play bingo. She was always ready to let you know her high scores and how many games she had won. Although her greatest joy was to work in the workshops in a variety of jobs.
She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and would speak of Him to those she met, always wanting them to know His love, abiding grace and forgiveness. II Corinthians 3:12 - Having therefore such a hope, we use great boldness in our speech.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Cleo will be interred by her sisters Kathryn and Maxine at the Brethren Cemetery in Elkhart, IA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
West Des Moines - Cleo "Bobbie" Sondra Fuqua was called home by her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020. She was born January 6, 1940, in Topeka, KS to Cleo and Florene (Gilmer) Fuqua.
Cleo is survived by her sister Jolene (Jack) Gordon, brother Chris Fuqua, nephew Shawn Christensen, and many other nephews, nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Florene, a sister Kathryn (Wayne) Abuhl, and sister Maxine Christensen.
Cleo was the oldest of 5 children. Even though born with a mental challenge, she was always ready to help, play, work and participate in all things with her family and friends. She was an encouragement of strength and grace to many. She saw no distinctions of persons being kind and considerate to all. While later in life she lived in a group home, she liked to bowl and play bingo. She was always ready to let you know her high scores and how many games she had won. Although her greatest joy was to work in the workshops in a variety of jobs.
She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and would speak of Him to those she met, always wanting them to know His love, abiding grace and forgiveness. II Corinthians 3:12 - Having therefore such a hope, we use great boldness in our speech.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Cleo will be interred by her sisters Kathryn and Maxine at the Brethren Cemetery in Elkhart, IA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.