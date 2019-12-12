|
Cleta M Murtle
Madrid - Cleta M. Murtle, 84, of Madrid died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. all at the Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid, burial in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid.
Cleta M. Davis was born September 29, 1935 in Osceola, Iowa, the daughter of Bernice Parrish and Ross Davis. She went to rural Clarke county schools and graduated from Osceola High. She married Rodney L. Murtle on February 6, 1955 and they had 3 children, one daughter, Rhonda, passing in infancy. They lived in Des Moines, Corwith and Madrid. Cleta was a clerical worker and worked for Meredith Publishing, Federal Prescription in Madrid, Madrid Community Schools and Jordan Mahoney Law Firm, PC.
She loved gardening, camping, going to grandkids' ballgames, sewing, the Hallmark channel and watching the Chicago Cubs (but only if they were on the Cubs channel). She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and daughter and was known for her honesty and integrity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and stepfather, Vernon Putz, and infant daughter. She is survived by her children, Terrie Reichling (Jerry), Doug Murtle (Mel); grandchildren, Sarah (Brandon) Ford, Jacob (Stacey) Reichling, Katie (Nate) Hinkeldey, Jen (Chris) Sinos, Libbie Reichling, Ross (Lindsay) Murtle, 10 greatgrandchildren, brothers Kermit (JoAnn) Davis and Eugene (Angela) Putz.
Memorial may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019