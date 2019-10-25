Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winterset First United Presbyterian Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley Acres Community Room
3520 Grand Ave.
View Map
Clifford Henry Scholten

Des Moines - Cliff, who loved music and had a song in his heart for ninety-three years, died on October 24, 2019, at Wesley Acres.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Anne, and his five daughters, Carla Anne (Channing Dutton), Cathleen Cae (Danlias) Howe, Laurel Lee (Jim Miller), Michellen Annette (Brett) Wildin, and Jacqueline Anita Thompson. He is also remembered by his brothers, Rodney (Colleen) Scholten and Jerry (Audrey) Scholten, and brother-in-law, M.G. Waitt. Cliff loved his eight grandchildren and great-grandson. Cliff was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Waitt, and an infant grandson.

Cliff's daughters will greet friends for coffee and conversation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Winterset First United Presbyterian Church. Celebrate his life at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, in the Wesley Acres Community Room (3520 Grand Ave.) .

Memorials to Wesley Good Samaritan Fund, 3524 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 or to Anne and Cliff Scholten Math and Science Scholarship, Winterset Community Education Foundation, PO Box 30, Winterset, Iowa 50273. For a complete obituary, visit www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
