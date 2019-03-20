|
|
Clifford M. Claycomb
Mason City - Clifford M. Claycomb, 79, of Mason City and formerly of Des Moines, died Friday (March 15, 2019) at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday (March 22, 2019) at First Covenant Church, 411 S. Ohio Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Iowa Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Cliff's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday evening (March 21, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
In 1962 Cliff joined the Des Moines Police Department. He honorably served for 42 years on the police force, spending 30 of those years as a Detective, before his retirement in 2004.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019