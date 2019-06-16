|
|
Clifford "Cliff" Paulsen
Des Moines - Clifford "Cliff" Paulsen, 95, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Luther Park Trinity Nursing Home in Des Moines. Graveside services will be held at Grand Meadow Cemetery in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, with full military honors.
Clifford was born on January 13, 1924 at Sebeka, Minnesota to Charlie J. and Agnes G. Paulsen. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Sebeka High School. Following high school, he began attending business college while working for Cargill, Inc. as an office worker in Minneapolis.
On May 15, 1943, he was drafted into the Army and assigned to the 1st Calvary Division during WWII. Clifford began his service in Australia in Communications. Later, his battles and campaigns included New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Southern Philippines, and Luzon. He was honored with the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and three Overseas Service Bars. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by the President of the United States for bravery and exceptional services. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1944 as a Tech-5.
He continued to work for Cargill, Inc. and was assigned to cover the western states as an accountant. During his career, he was able to do extensive traveling within the United States, Canada, and the Pacific Islands. In 1983, he retired from Cargill in West Des Moines and eventually moved to Mercy Court Apartments downtown on 6th Avenue. He was an avid reader, Jeopardy viewer, golfer, active volunteer for Veterans Affairs - preserving records in the Historical Building, and serving as a finance caregiver for senior citizens. He was a regular walker in the downtown skywalk before he joined the Riverfront YMCA where he was a 7-days-a-week walker in their indoor track. In 2016, he moved to the Luther Park Independent Living and to the Luther Park Trinity Nursing facility in 2018.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy Gregor, and has rejoined them in their family cemetery plot in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. He will be remembered fondly by caregivers Vince Cano of Des Moines, Mike Perry of Ankeny, and all of his friends at Luther Park.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to his favorite charities - ARL, Blank Park Zoo, First Friday Breakfast Scholarship Fund, and Hero Dogs, Inc.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019