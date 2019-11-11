Resources
Greenfield - Clint Hight, 61, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Clint practiced law in Greenfield for 36 years, and was the Adair County Attorney for many years. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 pm Friday, November 15th at St. John's Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 16th at St. John's Catholic Church in Greenfield, 303 NE Elm St. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
