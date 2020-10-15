Clint J. Bauer
Lacona - Clint J. Bauer, age 65, of rural Lacona passed away October 13, 2020, in a farm accident while harvesting his crops. A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. A Rosary Service and sharing of memories will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. A private family mass will be held at a later date at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lacona. You may join the family remotely by viewing the Rosary and sharing of memories at https://my.gather.app/remember/clint-j-bauer
.
Clint is survived by his wife, Janet; sons: Nathan (Danni) Bauer and Brandon (Nikki) Bauer; grandchildren: Maddox, Hudson, Rhett, and Stella; siblings: Doris Gillespie, Betty Sommar, Chris (Greg) Wilbur, Connie Wimberly, Angie Gass, Phil (Jackie) Bauer, and Cory (Chani) Bauer; mother-in-law, Phyllis Halvorsen; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Cindy (Albert) Butler, Rick (Rebecca) Halvorsen, and Judy (Scott) Webster; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.