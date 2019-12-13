|
|
Clyde Edward Brown
Oxford - Clyde Edward Brown, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Miami University, Oxford, OH, died December 9, 2019. Clyde was born in St. Paul, MN, February 20, 1950, to Leo and Carol (Mathis) Brown. He is survived by his wife Gayle (Pluta) Brown, brothers and sisters Yvonne (Gordy) Lyftogt, Andrew (Sara), Sherri (Mark Zeliadt), Perry Leaves, Jackie (Thom) Fourez, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo and brother, Michael. Clyde received B.S. and M.P.A degrees from Iowa State University and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Iowa. He was a member of Miami University's Department of Political Science from 1986 to 2016. Clyde was active in Iowa politics in the 1970s, including working on campaigns and in the office of U.S. Representative (later Senator) Thomas Harkin. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation, 110 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, OH 45056 or the American Friends Service Committee, AFSC Development, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019