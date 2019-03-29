|
|
COL (Ret.) Jon "Abe" Abrahamson
Des Moines - COL (Ret.) Jon "Abe" Wahl Abrahamson, 78, passed away peacefully March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2-4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Abe was born October 22, 1940 in Boone, Iowa to parents Merrill and Mary (Wahl) Abrahamson. He graduated from Boone High School and Iowa State University. Following graduation, he began his Military career in the US Air Guard then transferred to the Iowa Army National Guard, where he retired as a Colonel in 1995. On May 2, 1974 he was united in marriage to Monna C. Beasley in Boone, Iowa and they made their home in Des Moines.
Abe is survived by his wife, Monna; daughter, Michelle Clark and grandchildren, Hunter and Kylie Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 29, 2019