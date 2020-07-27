Coleen Musick
Ankeny - Coleen Musick is selling Avon to the Angels. She passed away July 25, 2020 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill.
A funeral for Coleen will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home. (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will start at 10:30 a.m.
Coleen was born August 4, 1932 to George and Blanche Holland. She married Bill Musick November 5, 1955. To that marriage she had three children. She was a homemaker and a school lunch lady. Her hobbies were knitting, reading and crosswords. She spent many winters in Texas with Bill as well as camping in their travel trailer. She was a member of faith at Ankeny Presbyterian Church. She sang in the choir and she taught Sunday school.
She is survived by her sister Lela Mills; her children, Richard Musick, Rita Korn (Randy), and Lee Musick; grandchildren, Melissa, Richard Jr., Christine, Jill Hochmuth (Corey),and Miranda Korn (Mike); great- grandchildren, Brian, Nick, William, Chloie, Alana, Brooklynn, Blaynne, Brody, Warren and Waylon.
Coleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her grandson Adam.
