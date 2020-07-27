1/1
Coleen Musick
1932 - 2020
Coleen Musick

Ankeny - Coleen Musick is selling Avon to the Angels. She passed away July 25, 2020 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill.

A funeral for Coleen will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home. (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will start at 10:30 a.m.

Coleen was born August 4, 1932 to George and Blanche Holland. She married Bill Musick November 5, 1955. To that marriage she had three children. She was a homemaker and a school lunch lady. Her hobbies were knitting, reading and crosswords. She spent many winters in Texas with Bill as well as camping in their travel trailer. She was a member of faith at Ankeny Presbyterian Church. She sang in the choir and she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her sister Lela Mills; her children, Richard Musick, Rita Korn (Randy), and Lee Musick; grandchildren, Melissa, Richard Jr., Christine, Jill Hochmuth (Corey),and Miranda Korn (Mike); great- grandchildren, Brian, Nick, William, Chloie, Alana, Brooklynn, Blaynne, Brody, Warren and Waylon.

Coleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her grandson Adam.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:30 AM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
