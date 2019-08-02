|
Coleen (Kinney) Sandquist
Adel - Coleen Kinney Sandquist, 81, of Adel, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor.
Funeral services will be held on at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5th at the Adel United Methodist Church with burial at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. Family will greet friends on Sunday, August 4th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Adel United Methodist Church.
Coleen was born at home in Mitchellville, Iowa on September 30, 1937 to Donald and Georgia (Leach) Kinney. Coleen attended grade school in Altoona and graduated from Bondurant High School in 1956. Coleen married Bill Sandquist, her high school sweetheart, in 1957 and began their farming career shortly thereafter in Adel, Iowa.
Coleen's passion was always based on her family and tasked with raising four boys and assisting with farm responsibilities. She retired after a 26-year career at West Central Mental Health in Adel. Coleen was known to have a fiery spirit and a keen wit. She was actively involved in Adel United Methodist Church UMW, American Legion Auxiliary, Adel Women's Club, Red Hat Society, P.E.O. Chapter DR and Adel Food Pantry. While tending to her flowers and reading were her favorite hobbies, Coleen spent her later years with bridge clubs and enjoyed coming home with the top prize. Coleen was most importantly a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Coleen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill Sandquist and her four sons: Kevin (Micki), Steven (Stephanie), Dennis and Andrew (Megan), 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and her sister, Loretta Von Stein. Coleen was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Georgia (Leach) Kinney of Winterset, Iowa and sister, Deloris Kellerup of Glendale, Arizona.
In remembrance of Coleen, memorials may be made to the Adel United Methodist Church or the Adel Public Library. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
A special thank you to Hospice of the Midwest, Spurgeon Manor and Carolyn Kern, Adel United Methodist Church Family Coordinator.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 2, 2019