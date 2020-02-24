|
Colin J. Witt
Colin Witt, age 45, of Des Moines, IA was born on September 10, 1974, in Colorado Springs, CO to John and Linda Witt. Colin entered his heavenly home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverdale, IA.
Colin grew up in Tempe, AZ, Omaha, NE, and Cincinnati, OH as his dad worked in sales for Maytag. They returned to his family's home state and settled in Newton, IA his sophomore year where he graduated high school in 1992. Colin graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with an English and Political Science Degree in 1996. He then graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1999, with distinction and was Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Corporation Law.
From 1999 to 2002, Colin had the privilege and honor of serving as Law Clerk to Honorable Ronald E. Longstaff, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa Federal Court, Des Moines. This was one of his most sacred relationships and seasons of learning and great joy. He then worked for the Ahlers Cooney, P.C. Law Firm in general litigation and did federally appointed criminal defense work. He was appointed as a part-time U.S. Magistrate for Polk County in 2005. He then appointed to serve as an Iowa Judicial District Associate Judge (Polk County) in 2006 and served full time in Juvenile Court.
Throughout his career, Colin was dedicated to improving the state of child welfare and ensuring the rights of families. He passionately served on the Iowa Children's Justice Advisory Committee and was a member of the Iowa Juvenile Court Rules Committee. In this work, he led training for other judges on improving juvenile court practice. He mentored countless attorneys, social workers and juvenile court officers. He also provided special support and encouragement to law students who were preparing to work in juvenile court. He was a proud member of the National Association of Counsel for Children.
Colin believed that our commitment to justice, the character of our society, the rule of law, and fairness and equality is how we treat the poor, the lost, the broken, the accused and the incarcerated. He believed that each of us is more than the worst thing we've ever done. Colin had the ability to hold power and tenderness in the same breath; always seeking to see the other and lead with love, understanding, mercy and justice. He believed in the power of community and that together we are each other's harvest. He will be remembered for his kindness, generous spirit and fairness.
Colin believed in building up others around him; shepherding, mentoring and coaching young men. He loved the outdoors, running, biking and swimming; competing in numerous triathlons, marathons, and Ironmans. He loved riding RAGBRAI with his sisters, brothers-in-law, and friends on Team 2Rad. He loved Hawkeye basketball and going to Kinnick on Saturdays in the fall, spending time reading and engaging in fellowship with friends and being actively present with his family. Colin lived his life all in and with abandon. He was a joyful and faithful servant, a man of steadfast faith and integrity and who loved deeply and dared greatly. He sought opportunities daily to be a friend to others and lend a hand.
Colin was united in marriage with Jennifer Lofdahl in his parent's backyard in Newton, IA on July 19, 1997. They have one amazing son, Abram, who will continue to live out his legacy of love. Colin was humble about many of his accomplishments, but very proud of his almost 23 years of marriage to the love of his life and being Abram's father. Colin is survived by his wife, son, and parents, John and Linda Witt of Johnston, IA; sister Kristen (Gearhart) and brother-in-law Ryan and beloved nephews Jacob and Carter, and niece Sophia of Johnston, IA; sister Kari (Bricker) and brother-in-law Terry and beloved nieces Reese and Shea of Ankeny, IA; Aunt Barb and Uncle Vern North of Cedar Falls, IA; cousins Dawn Benko and family of Jordan, MN and Jami Nott and family of Cedar Falls, IA. Sister-in-law Julie Lofdahl of Waukee, IA and father-in-law Glenn and Terri Lofdahl of Strong City, KS.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shannon, paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Evelyn Witt, his maternal grandparents, Berton and Dorthy Tschopp, and mother-in-law, Chris Lofdahl.
Colin stood tall during a courageous 19-month battle with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma under the care of Dr. Joshua Lukenbill, Julie Comes, ARNP and Kim RN at John Stoddard Cancer Center and Dr. Matthew Lunning and his team at the Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He was so very grateful for the excellent and compassionate care he received.
Thank you to the chemotherapy nurses and staff on Powell 3 who cared for him and our family with kindness, compassion and humor. Thank you to the hospice team who helped us bring dignity and honor to his final days. Thank you to our family, friends, colleagues and the Holy Trinity community who have consistently shined their love and support and lifted us up in prayer. We have been overwhelmed and humbled by your tender acts of generosity, kindness and love.
Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Emergency Services and Shelter (YESS) and ArtForce Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020