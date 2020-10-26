Colleen Ann Johnson (McDermott)



Clarion - Colleen was born on March 20, 1934 in Eagle Grove, the daughter of Mary Agnes and Christopher Henry McDermott. Colleen's siblings included Richard McDermott, Donna (McDermott) Zody, Jack McDermott, and Terry Joe McDermott.



Colleen attended Eagle Grove schools her entire life, graduating in 1952. During high school and immediately following high school, she worked at Dr. Smith and Hoganson's Clinic in Eagle Grove. At a dance in Fort Dodge, she met the love of her life, Jimmie O. Johnson.



The couple was united in marriage on June 5, 1954 in Eagle Grove. Raising eight children, they made their home in Estherville, Des Moines and moving to Lake Cornelia in 1970. Jimmie and Colleen moved in to Clarion in 2005.



Colleen lived her entire life loving, giving, and caring for others. She was truly passionate about welcoming and loving every person she met. She loved flowers, gardening, canning, sewing and somehow always managed to whip up a feast to feed the masses.



She was a member of Saint John's Catholic Church and rarely missed. She served the church in many ways. She enjoyed Bible Study and her Grand Mom's group with her dear friends.



She was a CNA and worked at the Clarion Care Center for a short time, later she worked as a home health aide for 20 plus years for Wright County Public Health Department.



After retirement, Colleen and Jimmie enjoyed time with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard and Jack; sister Donna. She was also preceded in death by her son David Hugh Johnson and daughter Theresa Elizabeth (Johnson) Simmons; son-in-law Dan Gangestad; grandsons Alex Lawson and Joshua Gangestad; and her beloved husband Jimmie O. Johnson.



She is survived by her "baby brother" Joe (Jeri) McDermott; brother-in-law Thomas Pete (Meg) Johnson. She is also survived by her children Lee (Deb) Johnson, son-in-law Steve Simmons, John (Lois) Johnson, Patty (Pat) Gangestad, Kay (Brian) Marker, Laura (Jonathan) Williams, and Jake (Karianne) Johnson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Colleen will be remembered as a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



The family wishes to thank all of you for your care and concern.



Private memorial services will be held.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.



Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.









