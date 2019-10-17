Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Colleen Janet Allen


1920 - 2019
Colleen Janet Allen Obituary
Colleen Janet Allen

Altoona - Colleen Allen, 99, passed away on October 16, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. She was born August 6, 1920, in Grinnell, Iowa to Floyd and Vera LaGrange.

Colleen graduated from Grinnell High School in 1938 and married Ernest Allen the same year. They had two children, Floyd in 1941 and later Ken. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an accomplished cook, an avid competitive cribbage player, and loved knitting, sewing, crocheting and spending time on her computer. Colleen especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Colleen is survived by her son, Ken (Mae) Allen of Maxwell; daughter-in-law, Reneé Allen; grandchildren, Nick and Theresa Allen, Julie (Mark) Rague, Daniel (Heather) Allen and adopted granddaughters, Tracy and Jericka; great-grandchildren, Rian, Erik, Kylin, David, Avery and Alex; nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; son, Floyd; parents; and siblings.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with services to follow at 12:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Colleen.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
