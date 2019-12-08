|
Colleen June Rutenbeck
Des Moines - Passed in peace on Tuesday December 3 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved by her surviving children Charles O Rutenbeck and Cristin Briger including a large community of friendS and family. Colleen brought joy, love and laughter to her friends, family and neighbors with a undying wit and tenacious mind for sports and all things political and historical. She shared a incredible lifetime with her husband Charles Rutenbeck and her daughter Colette who proceeded her in death. May Colleen not rest but triumph in the glory of God whom she waited a lifetime to embrace.
Published in Des Moines Register on Dec. 8, 2019