Services
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 832-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Rutenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen June Rutenbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen June Rutenbeck Obituary
Colleen June Rutenbeck

Des Moines - Passed in peace on Tuesday December 3 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved by her surviving children Charles O Rutenbeck and Cristin Briger including a large community of friendS and family. Colleen brought joy, love and laughter to her friends, family and neighbors with a undying wit and tenacious mind for sports and all things political and historical. She shared a incredible lifetime with her husband Charles Rutenbeck and her daughter Colette who proceeded her in death. May Colleen not rest but triumph in the glory of God whom she waited a lifetime to embrace.
Published in Des Moines Register on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -