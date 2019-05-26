|
|
Colleen Rose Black
Clive - Colleen Rose Black, 88, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1931, in Des Moines to John and Rose Daniels.
Colleen was an accomplished roller skater during her younger years while attending East High School. She married Richard Lee Black in 1948, together they had eight children. Colleen enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping and family time.
Colleen is survived by her children, Steve (Dixie) of Lexington, SC, Bruce (Margaret) of Scottsdale, AZ, Kathy (Dick) Biederman of Des Moines, Denis (Peggy) of Loves Park, IL, John of Lexington, SC, Kirby (Christy) of Glen Carbon, IL, David (Jeannette) of Las Vegas, NV and Theresa (Tom) Hooks of Moline, IL; grandchildren, Tisha, Mandy, Dana, Tori, Austin, Brandon, Kayla, Rebecca, Chase, Ryan and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Sam, Maddy, Liv and Ben; and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and her two brothers, Jack and Donald Daniels.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. Colleen will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, IA.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ the King for Mass intentions in loving memory of Colleen.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019