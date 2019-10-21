|
Colleen Sehr
Iowa City - Colleen Hildagarde Sehr passed away October 19, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.
Colleen wished for memorials to be directed to St. Patrick Church, Iowa City Hospice or , c/o The U of I Foundation (memorial donations may be sent c/o Lensing Funeral Service, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244-0167)
Colleen was born August 27, 1931 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Brazzill) Sehr Jr. of Sharon Center, Iowa.
She lived in Sharon Center and attended Willow Grove Rural School. Colleen graduated from Iowa City High School in 1949 and attended Drake University. She received her B.A. in Elementary Education and M.A. in Special Education from the University of Iowa.
Colleen taught in Johnson County Rural Schools, Solon Community Schools, and Charnley Palisades School in Pacific Palisades, California. She returned to Solon to field test and set up one of the first of fifteen special education resource rooms in the state of Iowa. While teaching at Solon, Colleen was a consulting teacher for special education teachers in Johnson and Washington counties in conjunction with the Special Education Curriculum Development Center at the University of Iowa. After this successful venture, she was employed as the first educational consultant in Area Education Agency (AEA) 6 in Marshalltown, Iowa to spearhead setting up resource rooms in 22 school districts. She was a special education consultant for over twenty years. Upon her retirement in 1993, the Colleen Sehr Award was established by the Iowa Department of Education to be given each year to the most outstanding special education consultant in the state.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anita Sehr of Sharon Center; nephew, Jerry Sehr and his children, Kelsey, Nicholas, Kate, and Jordan of Iowa City.
She is also survived by many dear, dear friends, who were so very kind to her, especially Irene Ruhland, Barbara Moses, Keith Oleson, Kathy Grout, Katie Moore and above all, her dearest friend and wonderful helper, Clarice Brennan.
