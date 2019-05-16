|
|
Collin "Mac" Fleming
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Collin "Mac" Fleming, age 24, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. Collin was born on August 1, 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mac had a passion for reading books and music which came from his dad, he loved alternative rock and classic rock. He had a special gift for speaking and writing that was extremely evident to those around him. Mac always had time for a scary movie date with his mom. To say that Mac will be greatly missed by family and friends does not begin to describe their loss.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Ingrid Fleming; father, Bill Fleming; sister, Chelsey Fleming; niece, Nora Mckay; seven aunts; and four uncles. Mac was preceded in death by his one aunt; two uncles; and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Mac's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street in Des Moines, followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Mac.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 16, 2019