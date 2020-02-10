Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pkwy,
West Des Moines, IA
Colton James Warth

Colton James Warth Obituary
Colton James Warth

Clive - Colton James Warth, 20, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines. A private burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Colton loved his family and treasured time with his grandparents, aunts and many cousins. When he wasn't with family, he was passionate about sports, especially Iowa State Cyclone football and basketball. Colton had a competitive spirit and a talent for fantasy football and baseball. He was always a top finisher.

Colton is survived by his loving parents, Brad and Jodie Warth, his amazing sister, Aliya, grandparents, Jim and Elaine Warth and Robert and Linda Benson, aunts and uncles, Todd and Kim Warth, Lory Busma and Troy Busma, and special friends, Mike and Kori Ensley.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Colton James Warth Memorial Fund at Bankers Trust.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
