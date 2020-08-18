1/1
Connie Jean Blunck
Connie Jean Blunck

Des Moines - Connie J. Blunck passed away on August 18, 2020 in the family house. She was preceded in death by her mother Martha Fox, father Lionel Stoops, and husband Morris Blunck. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Smith; three sons, Douglas Blunck, Danny Blunck, and Mark Blunck, grandson Joseph (Andrea) Blunck, and four great grandchildren, Makayla, Drew, Ava, and Drake.

She worked at Hy-Vee Food Stores for 30 years and is remembered well by many classmates of her three sons. During her life she enjoyed family gatherings, reading, quilting, and had a fine eye for architecture, design and art. She will be missed greatly by a multitude of family and friends who entered her life and enjoyed her love, humor and friendship.

At the request of the family there will be no public service. She will be greatly missed by all.

Condolences to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
