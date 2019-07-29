|
Connie K. Craig
Carney - Connie K. Craig, 63, of Carney passed away July 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., and a vigil service to follow, at the Ankeny Memorial Chapel (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny). A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31st at All Saints Catholic Church (650 N.E. 52nd Ave. Dsm).
Connie was born in Creston, Iowa, Oct. 5, 1955. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1975, and then attended DMACC where she earned a degree as a paralegal assistant. She worked for the Des Moines Police Department as a false alarm coordinator.
She was married to Roger Craig April 26, 1991.
Connie enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends, movies, music, shopping and pool time. She had a love for animals, especially her dog Whitey Ford and bird Yogi Berra.
Connie is survived by her husband Roger "Rocky"; brothers, Craig (Cheryl) and Chris (Amy); mother-in-law, Doris Craig; brothers-in-law, Randy (Kathy), Steve (Janet), Mark (Cindy), Gary, Dean (Laura), and Ray (Beth); sisters-in-law, Mary Kay (David) DeBolt and Vicki (Doyle) Nicholas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Kay Colton, and her father-in-law John Craig
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church or A.R.L. of Iowa.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 29 to July 30, 2019