Fredregill Funeral Home & Cremation Care
302 S 2Nd St
Polk City, IA 50226
(515) 984-7000
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Polk City - Connie L. Poundstone, 82, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Polk City Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fredregill Funeral and Cremation Care (302 S. 2nd St., Polk City, IA 50226). The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. To read a full life story or to share a special memory, please visit ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
