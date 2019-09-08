|
Connie L. Poundstone
Polk City - Connie L. Poundstone, 82, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Polk City Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fredregill Funeral and Cremation Care (302 S. 2nd St., Polk City, IA 50226). The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. To read a full life story or to share a special memory, please visit ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019