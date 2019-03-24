Services
Dyamond Memorial
121 SW 3rd Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-7543
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Polk City United Methodist Church
1421 W. Broadway Street
Polk City, IA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Polk City United Methodist Church
1421 W. Broadway Street
Polk City, IA
Connie Simmer Obituary
Connie Simmer

Des Moines - Connie Kay Simmer, age 74 passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, and was born on January 22, 1945 in Guthrie County, Iowa.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ethel and five brothers, Dean, Gene (Curly), Denny (Doc), Bob, and Lloyd. She is survived by 3 brothers, Jack, Larry, and George (Mike), and two sisters, Joyce and Sandra; her 3 children, Doug (Brandi) Gustafson, David Gustafson, and Deanna (D.J.) Price; 5 grandchildren, James, Scott, Bryan, Steven, and Anthony; six great grandchildren and many other loved ones.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Polk City United Methodist Church, 1421 W. Broadway Street in Polk City, Iowa. Visitation will be 5pm—7pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the church.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Unity Point Hospice—Taylor House, 3401 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317, in loving memory of, Connie.

Condolences, Dyamondmemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019
