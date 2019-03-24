|
|
Connie Simmer
Des Moines - Connie Kay Simmer, age 74 passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, and was born on January 22, 1945 in Guthrie County, Iowa.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ethel and five brothers, Dean, Gene (Curly), Denny (Doc), Bob, and Lloyd. She is survived by 3 brothers, Jack, Larry, and George (Mike), and two sisters, Joyce and Sandra; her 3 children, Doug (Brandi) Gustafson, David Gustafson, and Deanna (D.J.) Price; 5 grandchildren, James, Scott, Bryan, Steven, and Anthony; six great grandchildren and many other loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Polk City United Methodist Church, 1421 W. Broadway Street in Polk City, Iowa. Visitation will be 5pm—7pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Unity Point Hospice—Taylor House, 3401 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317, in loving memory of, Connie.
Condolences, Dyamondmemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019