Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel
7601 Fleur Dr
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Sue Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Sue Cooper Obituary
Connie Sue Cooper

Norwalk - Connie Sue Cooper, age 69, of Norwalk passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel at 1pm. She is survived by her children Lisa Jones, Donnie Cooper (Brandy), Ryan Cooper (Keri), stepchildren Lori Cooper, Lisa Cooper, Bret Cooper, Bart Cooper, grandchildren Brooke, Indya, Christian, Jacob, Tristin, Laci, Sarah, Kelsie, great-grandchildren Brinley, Braya, EmmyLou, Hazel, brothers Randy Miles and Craig Miles, cats Tinkerbell and Buggy and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rick Cooper, brother Edward Schell, sister and best friend Sherry Bishop, parents Howard Thomas and Alice Peercy Bishop, grandparents Ray and Cora Peercy.

Connie loved planning family dinners, playing a lucky slot machine and a good cup of coffee. She was loving, beautiful and outspoken. You always knew where you stood with her.

Memorials can be sent to Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, 7601 Fleur Dr, Des Moines IA 50321.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks South Town Chapel
Download Now