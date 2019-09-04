|
|
Connie Sue Cooper
Norwalk - Connie Sue Cooper, age 69, of Norwalk passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel at 1pm. She is survived by her children Lisa Jones, Donnie Cooper (Brandy), Ryan Cooper (Keri), stepchildren Lori Cooper, Lisa Cooper, Bret Cooper, Bart Cooper, grandchildren Brooke, Indya, Christian, Jacob, Tristin, Laci, Sarah, Kelsie, great-grandchildren Brinley, Braya, EmmyLou, Hazel, brothers Randy Miles and Craig Miles, cats Tinkerbell and Buggy and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rick Cooper, brother Edward Schell, sister and best friend Sherry Bishop, parents Howard Thomas and Alice Peercy Bishop, grandparents Ray and Cora Peercy.
Connie loved planning family dinners, playing a lucky slot machine and a good cup of coffee. She was loving, beautiful and outspoken. You always knew where you stood with her.
Memorials can be sent to Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, 7601 Fleur Dr, Des Moines IA 50321.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019