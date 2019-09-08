Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
1931 - 2019
Connie Thompson Obituary
Connie Thompson

Ankeny - Memorial services for Connie Thompson, 87, of Ankeny, formerly of Grand Junction, IA will be held 5:00pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Following the 5:00 PM service, the family will visit with friends until 7:00PM. Memorials in her name may be given to the family.

Connie Thompson died September 3, 2019. Survivors: husband, Dean Thompson of Ankeny, IA; 3 children: Paula Carrick of Harvey, ND; Lynda Geopfert of Linden, IA; Lance Thompson of Des Moines, IA; sisters: Pauline Irwin of Jefferson, IA and Colleen "Nicky" Slaymaker of Lynnville, IA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home 515-386-2171
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
