Connie Thurston Bodtke
West Des Moines - Constance (Connie) Kay (Thurston) Bodtke, 73, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Public visitation will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Private funeral service will be held the following day at 2:00 p.m. The family invites friends to join them virtually for Connie's service through the link in her obituary below. Connie's cremated remains will be buried at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.
Born on June 12, 1946 in Des Moines, IA to Winifred (Brown) and Lawrence Thurston, Connie attended Roosevelt High School and then Iowa State University, graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in Textiles and Clothing Merchandizing in 1969. She worked in retail, as a buyer at L.S. Ayers in Indianapolis, IN for 17 years, returning to Iowa in 1987 to be closer to family. She married Richard Bodtke in October 1987. They resided in West Des Moines, IA. She worked for Younkers in the buying office until they merged with Bon-Ton and closed the Des Moines based headquarters in 2003. She briefly worked at the Valley West Younkers store until changing her career path in 2005 working for Sullivan-Ward Law firm as a legal assistant for 12 years before retiring in December 2017.
Connie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving, kind soul with a heart of gold. She was a true friend to many, always quick with a story and a laugh. She made friends easily and her friendships remained strong regardless of time or distance. Even after years apart, she could pick up with her friends as if she had seen them frequently. She was always eager to help friends in need, always lifting spirits with her infectious laughter and stories.
Connie is survived by her brother, Kent (Jane) Thurston, Highlands Ranch, CO and sister, Deb (Willie) Knolmayer, Clive, IA; nephew, Dean (Blythe) Thurston; nieces, Deanna (Mark) Ludwig, Dani (Greg) Kalllio, Carrie (Scott) Farlow-Sorge; great-nephews, Drake Ludwig, Kendrick Bledsoe and great-niece, Bailey Ludwig; step-daughters, Andrea (Luther) Schmidt and Laura (Brian) Kowert; grandchildren, Sam, Simon, Ethan and Anna. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Bodtke and niece, Dale Ann Bledsoe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kavanagh House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa for the wonderful care and support they provided in Connie's last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Red Cross and/or EveryStep Kavanagh House Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to Jun. 10, 2020.