Connor James Moll
1999 - 2020
Connor James Moll

Clive - Connor James Moll, 21, passed away November 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines (925 Jordan Creek Pkwy. West Des Moines, Iowa). Please follow this link to view the live stream https://hopeonline.tv/specialevents

He was born on September 28, 1999 in Des Moines. He graduated from Waukee High School in 2018 and was currently a junior at the University of Iowa.

Connor lived his 21 years to the fullest. He was loved beyond measure and fully reciprocated that love to his family and friends. He had a kind and gentle spirit, an easy-going personality, and loved to laugh.

Connor had a special connection with nature, in particular hiking, fishing, and mountain climbing. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel with his family.

Connor was passionate about sports. He especially loved watching NBA and NFL games with his friends. He never gave up hope on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also loved to watch NCAA football and basketball games with his dad - cheering loudly for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Connor enjoyed close relationships with extended family on his dad's and mom's side of the family alike. He doted on the "littles" in his family and the adoration was mutual.

Connor has always been blessed with a close-knit group of friends, starting with neighbors and Eason Elementary classmates. The network broadened and deepened to Waukee High School; these close relationships continued as Connor and his friends headed off to their respective college campuses. Through these tight bonds, friendships were also formed between parents, creating a robust mutual support network.

Connor is survived by his parents, Bryan and Mara Moll; his grandmothers, Wanda Moll and Marjorie Nass; his aunts and uncles, Lori Cartmill, Scott (Le Ann) Moll, Brian (Ronda) Nass, and Miriam (Scott) Carlson; and his cousins, Tyler, Lauren, Bethany (Dave), Ben (Kelly), Greg (Rose Mary), Sarah (Keith), and Jenny.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Gary Moll and Martin Nass.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bryan & Mara Moll for a future memorial in honor of Connor.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Bryan and Mara,
We were so sorry to see the news of the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of your son, Connor. May you find some peace as you reflect on the joy Connor brought to your family and his friends. Our deepest sympathy.
Jim and Marcia Clary
Marcia Clary
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Connor was a great man and will be greatly missed. Thank you for the moments we shared at Iowa. Take care brother.
Dustin Hartley
Friend
November 20, 2020
Dear Bryan and Mara, Greatest sympathy to you for your great loss. Our prayers are with you. May God hold you in the palm of His hand and give you peace during this difficult time.
carol ihnen
Coworker
November 20, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Jean McEvoy
November 19, 2020
I am SO, SO very sorry for your loss! Thoughts and prayers are with you, and all who knew & loved Conner!
Lori Peier
November 19, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this very difficult time.
Lisa Bender
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Bryan and family--Sincere condolences on your tragic loss.
Dee Taylor
Friend
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you all.
Mike Leege
Coworker
November 18, 2020
I am praying for you guys through this difficult time. Connor was loved and always will be. I'm saddened that we don't get to watch him grow and accomplish all he wanted to. I will cherish the times spent together and the meaning of family. My heart goes out to you guys and if there is anything I can do to help let me know.
Tyler Moll
Family
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your son's passing. What a truly breathtaking loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family, May God may grant you some peace and comfort.
Mike Lund
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Erin London
November 19, 2020
My deepest condolences you have to go through a heartbreak like this. Sharing in your sorrow and keeping your family in our most caring prayers. Even though Connor was with us for too short a time, he filled the world with exuberance.
James Krohn
Family
November 18, 2020
Mara I'm so saddened to learn this news. I'm beyond words. You and your husband are on my heart and mind. Praying for you.
Amy Avila
Friend
November 18, 2020
Prayers for you both and your parents and extended family. A life cut short in our eyes is difficult to take. Connor was blessed with a loving family and many good friends. He will be remembered by many. Prayers for strength and comfort. Our hearts break but our minds know he is home with Jesus now. Hugs and prayers through this very hard journey. Love you. May you feel God's Arms surrounding you and holding you.
Pam Holtan
Family Friend
November 19, 2020
Bryan and Mara, our condolences and prayers go out to you and your family. My prayer is that a peace that surpasses all understanding may be given to you. Phillipians 4:7.
Dave and Becky Rewerts
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Rose Mary Kennedy
November 18, 2020
Mara and Bryan, my thoughts and prayers are with you right now. My God wrap his arms around you and provide you comfort. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Julie Metz
Friend
