Connor James Moll
Clive - Connor James Moll, 21, passed away November 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines (925 Jordan Creek Pkwy. West Des Moines, Iowa). Please follow this link to view the live stream https://hopeonline.tv/specialevents
He was born on September 28, 1999 in Des Moines. He graduated from Waukee High School in 2018 and was currently a junior at the University of Iowa.
Connor lived his 21 years to the fullest. He was loved beyond measure and fully reciprocated that love to his family and friends. He had a kind and gentle spirit, an easy-going personality, and loved to laugh.
Connor had a special connection with nature, in particular hiking, fishing, and mountain climbing. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel with his family.
Connor was passionate about sports. He especially loved watching NBA and NFL games with his friends. He never gave up hope on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also loved to watch NCAA football and basketball games with his dad - cheering loudly for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Connor enjoyed close relationships with extended family on his dad's and mom's side of the family alike. He doted on the "littles" in his family and the adoration was mutual.
Connor has always been blessed with a close-knit group of friends, starting with neighbors and Eason Elementary classmates. The network broadened and deepened to Waukee High School; these close relationships continued as Connor and his friends headed off to their respective college campuses. Through these tight bonds, friendships were also formed between parents, creating a robust mutual support network.
Connor is survived by his parents, Bryan and Mara Moll; his grandmothers, Wanda Moll and Marjorie Nass; his aunts and uncles, Lori Cartmill, Scott (Le Ann) Moll, Brian (Ronda) Nass, and Miriam (Scott) Carlson; and his cousins, Tyler, Lauren, Bethany (Dave), Ben (Kelly), Greg (Rose Mary), Sarah (Keith), and Jenny.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Gary Moll and Martin Nass.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bryan & Mara Moll for a future memorial in honor of Connor.
