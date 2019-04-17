|
|
Conrad E. Lawlor
Madrid -
Conrad E. Lawlor, age 89 years and 10 months, of rural NW Polk County, passed away at home, where he wanted to be, on April 12, 2019.
Burial Graveside services will be in the Union Township Cemetery (8 miles south of Madrid on Highway 415) on Saturday, April 20th at 12-Noon. A celebration of life with friends and family will be at the Lawlorville Farm, Madrid, Iowa, following the burial.
He is survived by his wife, Marge Lawlor; sons; Patrick, Timothy, Peter and Matthew; daughter, Elizabeth all living in central Iowa; and son, Joseph of Waterford, OH. He was very proud of the military service of 3 of his children. He is also survived by brother, Leo of Northfield, MN; stepson, Daniel Wilson; and stepdaughters; Tonya, Rebecca, and Kelly from Marge's previous marriage and are part of his family. Together Marge and Conrad have 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his first wife Elizabeth, were his sister Marjorie Marek of Washington, IA, brother Joseph P. Lawlor, Jr., of Winter Haven, and his parents Joseph and Loretto Lawlor of Ames, Iowa and Winter Haven, Florida.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider honoring Conrad's legacy by sprinkling acts of kindness wherever your journeys take you.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019