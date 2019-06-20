Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Conrey "Connie" Combs

Conrey "Connie" Combs Obituary
Conrey "Connie" Combs

Ankeny - Conrey "Connie" Combs passed from this life December 11, 2018 at his Ankeny home with Hospice in the loving arms of his wife, Constance Thomason-Combs.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday June 22, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny Iowa.

Born and raised in Omaha. He was a proud Cyclones fan having graduated from Iowa State with a Business degree and a Masters in Industrial Relations. He was employed by Banker's Life (Principal) for many years. Later, he headed up the Human Resources Department for Preferred Risk (GuideOne). He was a national, state, and local leader in his field and was a lifetime Senior Human Resources Professional.

He served on many business, professional, and community boards throughout his lifetime until Non- Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and then Alzheimer's interfered.

He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church where he chaired the Fine Arts Board.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Cindy (Tim) Adams and Dave (Patty) Combs, and step children Kim (Nathan)Thomason Sheets and Rick (Crystal) Thomason as well as his ten dear grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019
