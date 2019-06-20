|
Conrey "Connie" Combs
Ankeny - Conrey "Connie" Combs passed from this life December 11, 2018 at his Ankeny home with Hospice in the loving arms of his wife, Constance Thomason-Combs.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday June 22, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny Iowa.
Born and raised in Omaha. He was a proud Cyclones fan having graduated from Iowa State with a Business degree and a Masters in Industrial Relations. He was employed by Banker's Life (Principal) for many years. Later, he headed up the Human Resources Department for Preferred Risk (GuideOne). He was a national, state, and local leader in his field and was a lifetime Senior Human Resources Professional.
He served on many business, professional, and community boards throughout his lifetime until Non- Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and then Alzheimer's interfered.
He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church where he chaired the Fine Arts Board.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Cindy (Tim) Adams and Dave (Patty) Combs, and step children Kim (Nathan)Thomason Sheets and Rick (Crystal) Thomason as well as his ten dear grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019