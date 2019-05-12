|
|
Constance "Connie" Olson
Urbandale - Constance L. Olson was born on November 21, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up in Urbandale, she graduated with the Urbandale High School Class of 1960. After graduation, she became a secretary working in Des Moines, where she met the love of her life, Phil Olson. They were soon married and started a family. Connie's true passion was her family. She provided a warm and loving home and delicious meals for her three children, Greg, Jeff, and Laura, all three of whom graduated from Urbandale High School. As her family grew, she and Phil established the family business, Olson Caulking Company. Connie always enjoyed family time, travel, and outdoor activities. She and Phil took their children on several memorable trips, which included several trips to Florida, a swing through the western United States, an unforgettable visit to Norway, and several East Coast excursions. In addition, Phil and Connie enjoyed special trips together to Hawaii and Tokyo.
Connie was a doting grandma to all six of her grandsons, Zach Olson, Jacob Olson, Nick Olson, Mikel Friend, Matthew Friend, and Mitchell Friend. She was also honored to be the great-grandmother of three great-granddaughters, twins Ally and Evee Olson, and her family's most recent arrival, Paysen Friend.
Relying on her faith in God, she courageously supported her family as she battled her own challenges that included diabetes and most recently knee replacements. On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Connie passed away at the age of 77.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Philip Olson; parents, brother, Ron, and many friends. She is survived by her children, Greg Olson, Jeff (Amy Witt) Olson, and Laura (Randy) Friend; six grandsons, Zach Olson, Jacob Olson, Nick Olson, Mikel (McKenzie) Friend , Matthew (Morgan Stifel) Friend and Mitchell Friend; three great-granddaughters, Allison and Evelyn Olson, and Paysen Friend; a brother, Dennis; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 4-6 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m., also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial accounts have been established with ALS Iowa Chapter or Hospice of Central Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019