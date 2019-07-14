|
|
Conwell (Con) Lindstrom
Des Moines - Conwell (Con) Lindstrom passed away on July 5, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on October 27, 1929 to Bert and Alice Lindstrom in Kiron, Iowa where he lived until attending the University of Iowa. After graduating from Iowa in 1951 he returned to Kiron to teach high school and coach basketball for one year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Army Security in Korea. His next move was to Des Moines where he was employed by Look Magazine, and later by Charter Data Services where he worked as an Account Circulation Manager until retirement.
Throughout Con's life he enjoyed many sports: a tennis and golf player into his 80s, a rider on many RAGBRAIs, and a faithful fan of the Hawkeye basketball and football teams. Con was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder, volunteering for every clean-up day, and working with students in the mentoring program.
Con was preceded in death by his brother Wendell. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Fran; children Lisa (Jim) Delaney, Sara (Steve) Harrold, and Eric (Hema) Lindstrom; grandchildren Emily (Tom) Magrosky, Eric Harrold, Kate and James Delaney, and Zander and Willem Lindstrom; his sister Genevieve Anderson; as well as his nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 am at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Con's name may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, the Animal Rescue League, or a . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 14 to July 17, 2019