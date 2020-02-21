|
|
Cora Jean Hallock (Carter)
West Des Moines - Cora Jean Hallock (Carter), 82, was born on July 7, 1937 and passed away on February 19, 2020 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines following her struggles with Alzheimer's. A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church located on 1020 24th St., West Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral service, also at St. Timothy's, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy for Cora's family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020