Cora Lammey Obituary
Pleasant Hill - August 18, 1927 - February 14, 2020

Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Cora Lammey, age 92, passed away late Friday evening, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Her husband, John, passed seven years prior, but she is survived by her three children, Artie (Sherie) Lammey of Hanover, MN, Patricia (Todd) Outlaw of Houston, TX, and Howard (Sue) Lammey of Des Moines. Cora had four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Cora was born in Indianola, IA to Roy and Avis Brown on August 18, 1927. On June 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, John Lammey, in Indianola, IA. During their 64 years of marriage, John and Cora lived 28 years in Des Moines, 30 years on Lake Rathbun, and six years in Pleasant Hill.

No services are planned at this time. Cora will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
