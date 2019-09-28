|
Corinne "Corky" (Lindblom) Hanke
Cumming - Corinne Hanke, 82, passed away September 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Visitation and services will be at Hamiltons, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and the funeral services will be Monday, September 30 at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Corky was born July 27, 1937 in Des Moines to Harry and Eloweise Lindblom. She was employed for many years with Bankers Trust and retired from West Bank.
She was a member of the Des Moines chapter of the philanthropic sorority Phi Tau Omega in the 1970's and 1980's. She was also a member of the Union Park Baptist Church.
Corky was a lady of many interests. She enjoyed golfing, puzzles, reading and crosswords. She enjoyed gardening and beautiful flowers. She was also on a bowling league for many years. A summer trip to the Iowa State Fair was a favorite. Corky loved to travel and she especially enjoyed the trip to France with her daughter and going on trips with "the girls" was something she looked forward to. Her mother taught her how to be a great cook and she made the best strawberry pie! Most importantly she loved her family more than anything and was a generous loving soul.
Left to mourn Corky are her husband of 65 years, Ted Hanke; her children, Shawn (JoBeth) Hanke, Jennifer (Earl) Haus, and Blake (Sue) Hanke; grandchildren, Shawn Hanke Jr, Jessalyn Todd, Aaron Hanke and Nick Hanke ; step-grandchildren, Callie Simons, Ryan McBroom and Jessie Harrell; many great- grandchildren; brother, John (Anna) Lindblom, nephew, Sten Lindblom; and many close friends.
Corky was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Arne Lindblom.
Memorials may be directed to the Pancreatic Action Network (www.pancan.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
